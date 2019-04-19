Madlyn Kalinoski, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on April 17, 2019. She was 88. Mrs. Kalinoski was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to F. Lamar Mergler and Beatrice Dye Mergler.Mrs. Kalinoski was the devoted wife of the late Robert Edward Kalinoski, Sr., loving mother of Robert "Bob" E. Kalinoski, Jr., and his wife Sharon of Havre de Grace, MD, sister of Francis Mergler, Charles Mergler, Brenda Mergler and the late Vivian Burns. Mrs. Kalinoski retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground. She was a member of Grace Reformed Episcopal Church, the Women's Bowling Association, and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. She was a long-time volunteer with Grace Place. Along with being an avid bowler, she enjoyed reading and playing Bridge and Pinochle.A viewing will be held on Monday, April 22 , 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 1 PM, at Grace Reformed Episcopal Church, 560 Fountain St., Havre de Grace, MD. The Rev. Mark Specht will officiate. Interment will be held at Mt. Erin Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary