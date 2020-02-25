|
Mag Dusseau, 62, a 30-year resident of Baltimore, passed away Tuesday February 18th at University of Maryland Medical Center.
Mag was born in Buffalo, New York to Mary Ann Gilligan and Whit Gilligan, the first of five children, and grew up in southern Vermont. She spent her summers with extended family in Bolton Landing, New York. Mag graduated from high school in only three years from Burr & Burton Seminary in Manchester, Vermont. She earned a BA from Boston College in 1980, and began in the training program at financial services firm Drexel, Burnham, Lambert in New York City a short while later. Mag rose rapidly at Drexel and moved to Baltimore in 1990 where she had been hired by Alex Brown as an executive in institutional sales. Mag subsequently moved to Wachovia as a Managing Director in 2000. When she retired at age 47 in 2005, Mag was one of the highest-ranking women at the company. After retiring, Mag lived for a short time in Italy before returning to Baltimore. She loved to read literary fiction and mysteries, she skied and played tennis frequently, and loved shoes so much she actually bought and co-owned Joanna Grey, a high-end shoe store in Cross Keys, Maryland, for five years. Mag was working passionately to elect a Democrat to the White House this coming November when she fell ill.
She is survived by her much-beloved daughter Hannah Dusseau and son-in-law Tom Williams of Baltimore, grand dog Bear, her husband Quentin Dietz, sisters Shannon and Alison, brothers Sean and Colin, and numerous devoted nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests, in Mag's honor, that friends vote a straight Democratic ticket in November 2020, from dog catcher to President.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020