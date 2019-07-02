Magdalen "Maggie" Kozak passed away Thursday June 27, 2019. We lost a great lady! Maggie moved to Baltimore with her husband John and 4 girls – Peggy, Chris, Kathleen and JoAnn - in 1965 from the Pittsburgh area leaving behind family and friends. Raising her daughters on Daywalt Avenue was a full time job. She and John made their lives full, fun, happy and loving. As the last daughter was in high school Maggie did start working as a waitress at a place by the courthouse, then Bonnie View Country Club, Classic Catering People and the Omelet Queen. Maggie enjoyed spending time with co-workers, family friends including 3 grandchildren (Billy, Joey, April) and 3 great-grandchildren (Logan, Madison, Wyatt). She enjoyed bingo at St Clements and St. Anthony's, playing cards and discovered slot machines in Atlantic City. Retirement at 70 brought travel around the country and more time for bus trips to Atlantic City – her "second" home. She was an active member at Parkville Senior Center and could be counted on for the Wednesday bingo. Maggie will be sorely missed. Her love, generosity, putting everyone else first was unparalleled! We love you Mom.



Visitation Tuesday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10 am. at St. Clement Church. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 2, 2019