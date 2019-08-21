Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Aldrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Aldrich


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Malcolm Aldrich Notice
Malcolm Standish Aldrich, age 90 of Hanover, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover.

Born December 8, 1928 in Woburn, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late William Malcolm Aldrich and Theresa Marie (Weber) Aldrich. He was the husband of the late Marilyn Whipple Aldrich. They were married on May 30, 1952 and just prior to her passing, they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

Malcolm spent the majority of his professional life with the Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks. He began his career as Eastern Area Superintendent and retired as Director. He always considered it a privilege to have worked with so many fine men and women.

Music was an integral part of Malcolm's life. He began by singing in school musicals and sang in his church choir. He listened to the classics and opera. Malcolm was a model train hobbyist, enjoyed travel and documented his adventures through his photography.

He was a loving father who actively participated in his children's lives and his one true love was and always will be his wife, Marilyn.

Surviving are his four children: Ann S. Robinson, David M. Aldrich, Carolyn L. Brown and Ruth M. Tutin and his three grandchildren: Lorilyn M. Linger, Luke D. Tutin and Melanie A. Tutin.

Those desiring may make memorial donations to the Homewood Benevolence Fund; 425 Westminster Avenue; Hanover, PA 17331.

Arrangements under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hanover, PA.

To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Malcolm's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now