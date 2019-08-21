|
Malcolm Standish Aldrich, age 90 of Hanover, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover.
Born December 8, 1928 in Woburn, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late William Malcolm Aldrich and Theresa Marie (Weber) Aldrich. He was the husband of the late Marilyn Whipple Aldrich. They were married on May 30, 1952 and just prior to her passing, they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
Malcolm spent the majority of his professional life with the Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks. He began his career as Eastern Area Superintendent and retired as Director. He always considered it a privilege to have worked with so many fine men and women.
Music was an integral part of Malcolm's life. He began by singing in school musicals and sang in his church choir. He listened to the classics and opera. Malcolm was a model train hobbyist, enjoyed travel and documented his adventures through his photography.
He was a loving father who actively participated in his children's lives and his one true love was and always will be his wife, Marilyn.
Surviving are his four children: Ann S. Robinson, David M. Aldrich, Carolyn L. Brown and Ruth M. Tutin and his three grandchildren: Lorilyn M. Linger, Luke D. Tutin and Melanie A. Tutin.
