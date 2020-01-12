Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Vaughn C. Greene Services
8728 Liberty Rd
Randallstown, MD
Malcolm Cosby Notice
On December 31, 2019, Malcolm Lee Cosby, 87, departed this world after a lengthy illness at Augsburg Rehabilitation Center. He was a loving husband to the late Florence L. Cosby (Jackson) and leaves to mourn, Terrence (Terry), Connie Williams, Milburn A. Matthews Sr, and Gwendolyn Suite. Malcolm served the city of Baltimore as a Guard Baltimore City Jail, Police Officer, Court Commissioner, and finally working for MTA until retiring.

On January 16, 2020, the family will receive friends for a "Memorial Service". 11:00 - 11:30 is Family Hour followed by Memorial Services at Vaughn C. Greene Services 8728 Liberty Rd Randallstown, MD 21133. Interment will be at Garrison Forest Cemetery at 1:45pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
