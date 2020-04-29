Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Carrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Edward Carrick


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Malcolm Edward Carrick Notice
On April 27, 2020, Malcolm Edward Carrick, beloved husband of the late Joann Winifred Somers Carrick; devoted father of Deborah Carrick Trump (Larry); loving step grandfather of Rachel Marie Elizabeth Trump; grandfather of the late Brianna Nicole Carrick; brother of the late Beverly Rennie; uncle of 3.

Services and interment in All Saints Cemetery are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Masonic Lodge of Reisterstown, Ionic Lodge No. 145, 85 Main St, Reisterstown, MD 21136, or the Reisterstown Volunteer Fire Company, 108 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136.

Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Malcolm's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -