On April 27, 2020, Malcolm Edward Carrick, beloved husband of the late Joann Winifred Somers Carrick; devoted father of Deborah Carrick Trump (Larry); loving step grandfather of Rachel Marie Elizabeth Trump; grandfather of the late Brianna Nicole Carrick; brother of the late Beverly Rennie; uncle of 3.
Services and interment in All Saints Cemetery are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Masonic Lodge of Reisterstown, Ionic Lodge No. 145, 85 Main St, Reisterstown, MD 21136, or the Reisterstown Volunteer Fire Company, 108 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136.
Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2020