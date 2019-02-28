|
On February 26, 2019, Malcolm H. Werba; beloved brother of Stephan (Sandra) Werba; devoted uncle of Lisha (Rick) Kievit and Branlyn (Joseph) DeRosa; loving great uncle of Jared, Ashlyn and Caiden Kievit, Michael and Jacob DeRosa; cherished son of the late Helen and Myron Werba; dear cousin of Marguerite (late William) Hopkins, Debra (Kevin) Bartgis, MaryBeth (Robert) Graham, Michelle Hopkins Bershtein, Joseph Schnitzer and Fernne (late Roger) Rosenblatt. Malcolm was the poet laureate of the family and he will be missed.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, March 1, at 12:30pm. Interment Ohel Yakov Beth Israel Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2019