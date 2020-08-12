1/
Mamie Catherine Connor
1963 - 2020
Mamie Catherine Connor (nee Simms), 57, of Baltimore, Maryland, formerly of Washington, D.C., went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born on January 27, 1963 at D.C. General Hospital in Northwest Washington D.C. She was the youngest of four children of the late Helen C. Simms and Charles J. Simms, Sr. She was married to George C. Connor, Jr. and had two children, Micah and Olivia Connor. She was a faithful member of New Harvest Ministries located in Baltimore, Maryland. She worked as a preschool teacher primarily with Union Baptist Head Start, but she also taught at Bethel Christian School and Unseld's School. Mamie was a woman of strong faith and believed in the power of prayer. She loved helping people. She was devoted to the care of others, particularly her family, friends, church, and students. In addition to her husband and children, she is also survived by her older sister Paulette M. Saunders and her older brother Charles J. Simms, Jr. Public viewing will be at the Howell Funeral Home at 4600 Liberty Heights Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland, 21207 on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 1-3 PM.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
