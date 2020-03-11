|
Mamion Roberta Miles departed this life suddenly on Friday, February 28, 2020. She grew up in Turner's Station, Maryland. She was the eldest of five children and her parents were the late Willie McDonald Williams also known as "Teapot" and Mamion Welborn Williams. She had four sisters and brothers.
She leaves to mourn two loving and devoted sons Cameron Miles and Eric Miles; two sisters Barbara Holt (Albert) and Hattie Bivens (Seconius); one brother Kevin Williams; one brother preceded her in death Maurice Williams; one aunt Ola Welborn of New Jersey. She also leaves six grandchildren. She was loved by all her family and friends and we will miss her. The Memorial Service will be held Saturday March 14, 2020 at Vaughn Green Funeral home in Randallstown, Maryland from 2:00 pm 4:00 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020