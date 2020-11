Manning (Moe) F. Otradovec, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on November 21, 2020. He is survived by his daughters Susan Otradovec, Vicki White, and Laura Doles; Grandchildren Stephanie Doles and William Dennis White Jr. ; daughter-in law Kerry Lenny; son-in law William Dennis White Sr. ; son-in-law Ernest Doles; sister-in-law Madalyn Petroff and brother-in-law Maynard Osborne. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Joan Otradovec (nee Osborne), parents Frances Baclawski and Manning Otradovec and brothers Richard Baclawski and Richard Otradovec. Funeral is private. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to STEEP, c/o St. Francis Episcopal Parish, 2216 Pot Spring Road, Timonium, Md. 21093. Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck, Inc.



