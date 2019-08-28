|
Roman, Rev. Manuel R., peacefully passed away at St. Martin's Home, under the care of the Little Sisters of the Poor on August 25, 2019; Pastor Emeritus of Church of the Ascension, in Halethorpe, MD. Beloved son of the late Manuel A. Roman & the late Maria Quinones Roman and loving brother of the late Amelia Roman & the late Anna Maria Schuster.
A viewing will take place at the Church of the Ascension 4603 Poplar Ave. Halethorpe, MD 21227 on Friday from 3-8PM where a Christian Wake will take place at 7:30PM. A funeral Mass will be celebrated there by Archbishop William E. Lori on Saturday at 10:30AM. The interment will immediately follow in the New Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Church of the Ascension 4603 Poplar Ave. Halethorpe, MD 21227 or Little Sisters of the Poor 601 Maiden Choice Lane Baltimore, MD 21228
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019