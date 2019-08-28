Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ascension Catholic Church
4603 Poplar Ave
Halethorpe, MD 21227
(410) 242-2292
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of the Ascension
4603 Poplar Ave.
Halethorpe, MD
View Map
Wake
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
Church of the Ascension
4603 Poplar Ave.
Halethorpe, MD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Ascension
4603 Poplar Ave.
Halethorpe, MD
View Map
Interment
Following Services
New Cathedral Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Roman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Manuel R. Roman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Manuel R. Roman Notice
Roman, Rev. Manuel R., peacefully passed away at St. Martin's Home, under the care of the Little Sisters of the Poor on August 25, 2019; Pastor Emeritus of Church of the Ascension, in Halethorpe, MD. Beloved son of the late Manuel A. Roman & the late Maria Quinones Roman and loving brother of the late Amelia Roman & the late Anna Maria Schuster.

A viewing will take place at the Church of the Ascension 4603 Poplar Ave. Halethorpe, MD 21227 on Friday from 3-8PM where a Christian Wake will take place at 7:30PM. A funeral Mass will be celebrated there by Archbishop William E. Lori on Saturday at 10:30AM. The interment will immediately follow in the New Cathedral Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Church of the Ascension 4603 Poplar Ave. Halethorpe, MD 21227 or Little Sisters of the Poor 601 Maiden Choice Lane Baltimore, MD 21228

To view and sign the online guestbook or for more information, please visit:

www.ambrosefuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.