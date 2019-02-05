|
On February 2, 2019 Martha M. Everett; beloved sister of Dorothy Davis, Maryann Melber, Patricia Garland (Richard) and the late James William and John G. Everett and Theresa Sears. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) on Tuesday from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 10003 Bird River Road on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the United States, Dept.: Memorial Donations, 1225 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington D.C. 20037.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2019