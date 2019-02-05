Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace
10003 Bird River Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maratha Everett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maratha M. Everett

Notice Condolences Flowers

Maratha M. Everett Notice
On February 2, 2019 Martha M. Everett; beloved sister of Dorothy Davis, Maryann Melber, Patricia Garland (Richard) and the late James William and John G. Everett and Theresa Sears. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) on Tuesday from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 10003 Bird River Road on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the United States, Dept.: Memorial Donations, 1225 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington D.C. 20037.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices