On June 26, 2019 MARBURY LYLE VON BRIESEN; loving husband of 66 years to Barbara von Briesen (nee Holzer); devoted father of Robert von Briesen and his wife Gail, Frederick von Briesen and his wife Debora, David von Briesen and his wife Jennie and the late Edwin von Briesen; cherished grandfather of Sarah von Briesen, Kasie Miller and her husband Ryan, and Kimberly von Briesen; great grandfather of Raegan and Leighton Miller.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8, and on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 10:30-11:00am at Faith Lutheran Church, 8 Sherwood Rd, Cockeysville, Maryland 21030 on, where a Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:00am. Burial, a later date. In lieu of flowers , donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church Memorial Fund and Augsburg Village. A guest book is available at www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019