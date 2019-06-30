Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
8 Sherwood Rd
Cockeysville, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
8 Sherwood Rd
Cockeysville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARBURY VON Briesen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARBURY LYLE VON Briesen


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARBURY LYLE VON Briesen Notice
On June 26, 2019 MARBURY LYLE VON BRIESEN; loving husband of 66 years to Barbara von Briesen (nee Holzer); devoted father of Robert von Briesen and his wife Gail, Frederick von Briesen and his wife Debora, David von Briesen and his wife Jennie and the late Edwin von Briesen; cherished grandfather of Sarah von Briesen, Kasie Miller and her husband Ryan, and Kimberly von Briesen; great grandfather of Raegan and Leighton Miller.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8, and on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 10:30-11:00am at Faith Lutheran Church, 8 Sherwood Rd, Cockeysville, Maryland 21030 on, where a Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:00am. Burial, a later date. In lieu of flowers , donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church Memorial Fund and Augsburg Village. A guest book is available at www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now