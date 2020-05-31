Marcia Carr Martin, a committed educator and engaged community member beloved by many, unexpectedly left us on May 23, 2020, when she responded to our Lord's urgent call for her bright soul to report home immediately.



Daughter of the late Henry Venable Carr, Jr. and Rosa Lee Carr, Marcia was born in Baltimore, Maryland and educated in its public schools where she launched a four-decade career. After retiring as Assistant Principal at Merganthaler Vocational-Technical High School, she continued her life of service as an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Omega Chapter.



She is survived by her only child Dr. Sherry L. Martin of Washington, DC; brother Magistrate Judge Henry V. Carr III of St. Thomas, USVI; cousins, sorority sisters, and a beautiful community of life long friends.



Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 2:30pm-4:00pm at March Funeral Homes West, 4300 Wabash Ave., Baltimore, Maryland, 21215. A private graveside ceremony and burial will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020.



