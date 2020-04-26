Home

Marcia Chipman Hough, 88, of Catonsville, MD passed away of natural causes on April 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Phyllis Chipman. Marcia lived in Catonsville from 1968 until 2019. She was a secretary for a number of senior administrators at Catonsville Community College for many years; working until the age of 81. Marcia enjoyed loving and long-lasting relationships with friends, neighbors, and pets (especially her cats) as a result of her pleasing personality and understanding, selfless nature.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Austin Chipman, and her former husband of 30 years, Woody Hough. She is survived by a son, Chip Hough, his wife Nancy, and their sons Andy and Gary, all of Wilmington, NC; and a daughter, Cathy Filby, her son Eric, and daughter Allison, all of Parker, CO; and 2 nieces and a nephew.

Due to current circumstances, no services are planned. Memorial donations may be made to the Baltimore Humane Society at https://bmorehumane.org/donate/ .

Online condolences at [email protected]
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020
