Marcia Hoffman

Marcia Greenberg Hoffman of Pikesville, MD, passed away on August 21, at the age of 83 peacefully at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, Maryland. Mrs. Hoffman was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Frank and Ray (nee Ordintz) Greenberg. She grew up in neighborhoods in Wilmington, DE and Silver Spring, MD, settling in Baltimore where she attended Forest Park High School, and graduated from Park School. Marcia attended UMBC then the University of Maryland School of Social Work for her Social Work Degree and then Masters Degree.
On Valentines Day in 1958, Marcia went on a blind date with Gerald "Jerry" Hoffman to the University of Maryland Dental School's fraternity dance at the Lord Baltimore Hotel. Despite a blizzard, the two danced the night away while the streets accumulated 19 inches of snow. The couple got snowed in, and she chose to sleep in the bathroom. As they say, the rest was history, and the two were married in June of 1958.
Marcia went on to work for WJZ TV in charge of the movies that came every week. After receiving her degree she started a clinical social work private practice in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Marcia was known for being an effective social worker who went above and beyond for her clients. She retired after 23 years.
After retiring she volunteered at Sinai Hospital Auxiliary and knitted over 1,000 hats for newborn babies. She also volunteered for Jewish Family and Children's Services and HIAS for several years. She was the recipient of the Max Rubin Memorial Award from the Associated Placement and Guidance Bureau for her years of volunteering, and also received an award from HIAS for her time devoted to helping others. Marcia found fulfillment helping immigrant families who were escaping oppression, meeting them at the airport and helping them settle into life in Baltimore. She even found time to work on and edit a Russian/English newsletter. Marcia was also a member of the National Association of Social Workers, Associated Jewish Charities and several other charities.
When Marcia wasn't working or volunteering in the community, she enjoyed many hobbies, such as knitting and reading, and spending time with her friends and family. Family was the most important to her and she was fortunate to have very close long-term friendships with people she considered family as well. She loved playing Mahjong and Canasta and looked forward to it every week. Marcia enjoyed traveling with family and friends, especially trips with her beloved grandchildren. Marcia was very creative and always had interesting ideas for parties for her children. She had a witty sense of humor and was a wonderful storyteller, especially when it came to telling others the tale of how she and Jerry met.
Marcia was admired for her professional accomplishments, love of her family, and selfless devotion to others, and will be missed tremendously. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dr. Gerald "Jerry" Hoffman, devoted daughters, Ray Ellen (Doug) Fisher and Wendy (Scott) Cohen, and three cherished grandchildren, Evan Fisher, Chad Fisher, and Max Schnitzer.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Marcia's memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031, or Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Sunrise of Pikesville Team Member Appreciation Fund, Attn Tamica Anderson, 3800 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD, 21208, make check to Sunrise of Pikesville and in notes write "Team Member Appreciation," or place a donation in Marcia's honor to the charity of your choice
for shiva information.
The family would like to thank family and friends who have been supportive during this unprecedented time. We would also like to thank the staff and caregivers at Sunrise Senior Living at Pikesville, her primary care physician and other providers of her care. Lastly we would like to thank the staff and nurses at Gilchrist Towson who allowed her to pass with dignity and comfort and treated her as their own family.