Marcia Lee Wise, raised in Pittsburgh and Mt. Lebanon, PA, and most recently from Baltimore, MD, died on Memorial Day, May 26, 2020 from long-term illness and a related stroke. Moishe Leah was born at 11:58 pm on April 27, 1946, and sadly enjoyed only a two-minute birthday ever since.



Marcia was born to Charles and Ethel Wise at Ft. Riley, KS, where her father's horse cavalry regiment was stationed and where Ethel worked punching holes in coyote ears collected for bounty. Charles and Ethel Wise later became the distinguished proprietors of Mt. Lebanon Floral, designing floral arrangements for the most elegant venues in Pittsburgh, and raising Marcia with a green thumb and an innate sense of style. Marcia's late brother, Mark Wise, was a commercial realtor in Pittsburgh.



Marcia is a graduate of Mt Lebanon High School and Michigan State University. Her resume includes teaching Inuit children in the Canadian Arctic above the tree line, and falling through Arctic ice with only a 2 percent chance of survival. She also designed the first black studies course for a Detroit schoolroom, became an herbal expert, and later became an accomplished teacher of English as a Second Language in Miami, FL and Greenbelt, MD. Marcia embraced her generation with enthusiasm, made it to Woodstock, and traveled extensively in Europe and around the Mediterranean.



Marcia is survived by her niece, Ilona Margit Lawrence, and her first cousins, Elaine Levinson of Pittsburgh, Wayne Schwartz of Phoenix, AZ, Howard Berman of Baltimore, MD, Bezy Jo Lange and Marc Schwartz of California. A vibrant combination of intellect, wit and stunning beauty, Marcia's presence could light up any room she entered. Moishe is greatly missed by her family, dear friends, and loving companion for more than thirty years, Thomas H. Bornhorst.



Marcia will be interred alongside her parents at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery at a private service on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Due to current restrictions on the number of attendees, if you wish to attend, please contact Tom Bornhorst.



