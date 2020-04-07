|
Marcia was born in Charleston, South Carolina August 29, 1939, the daughter of Marshall Mordecai and Roweena Swayne Vickers and beloved step-daughter of Evelyn Crater Vickers; she passed away peacefully in her home in Havre De Grace, Maryland on Palm Sunday April 5, 2020. She was a very proud member of Christ Moravian Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. As a young girl growing up in the south mom was already blazing a trail ahead of her time. Facing many challenges with Grace, courage, forgiveness and love, mom developed a fortitude that would carry her throughout her life. She loved school and was a brilliant student excelling in both academics and extracurricular activities. Mom graduated from Myrtle Beach High School which fostered her lifelong love for the beach. She then graduated from the University of North Carolina – Greensboro with a degree in Chemistry. Mom overcame many barriers in her life with a gentleness and ease that came naturally to her and can be seen in such examples as, being the first female police officer in Forsyth county NC, being the only female in medical school and starting her own business The Harford Forest Company which is still in operation today 47 years later. A business that she poured her heart and soul into as a means to support all of those she loved. She was quick to smile, had a sweet sense of humor, she loved to dance, to cook, old western movies and really loved to garden and her dogs. Mom was always ready to enjoy a glass of sangria and captivate those around her with the amazing stories of her life.
Most of all she loved her family. She loved unconditionally and fiercely. She was at her happiest whenever family was all together. Blessing all of us with wisdom, sage advice and a safe place to fall. Her infinitely beautiful light will continue to lite our paths as we go forward in our lives and her legacy of love will assuage the pain in our hearts as we mourn the loss of our best friend, teacher, mentor and mom. Your light is extraordinary bright mom – "let it shine, let it shine, let it shine"
Marcia will lovingly be remembered by her three children: son Jeffrey & wife Sandy Hoffman, daughter Holli & husband Michael Cardon and daughter Heather Hoffman. Marcia will also be fondly remembered by her Grandchildren: Anthony & Alycia Hoffman and Jack and Justin Cardon, Nephew Thomas and his wife Jennifer Vickers and their daughter Taylor. And many other beloved family and close friends. Marcia was predeceased by her brother Thomas Vickers.
Due to COVID 19, services are unable to be held at this time. Immediate family will be taking mom home to her final resting place at God's Acre in Winston Salem, North Carolina. A celebration of life will take place in the near future. In lieu of flowers please plant a tree or flower her memory.
Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 7, 2020