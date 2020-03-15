|
On March 10, 2020 Margaret A. Burton (nee Pilachowski) beloved wife of James E. Burton, Jr and devoted mother of Joseph J. Burton, Anna Marie Spinola, William A. Burton, Judy E. Tolzman and the late Robert W. Burton. Loving grandmother of Jessica A. Ferretto, Lisa M. Ferretto and James G. Weyforth.
The service was private. The family request in lieu of flowers to make donations in her memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at . Send condolences to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020