Margaret A. Kohles
1921 - 2020
Passed of natural causes at the age of 99 on August 22, 2020. Margaret A. (Kellinger) Kohles (1921-2020), beloved wife of the late John Joseph Kohles, Jr; dear daughter of the late Margaret E. (Schaefer) and her husband Albert C. Kellinger; devoted sister of the late Patricia (Kellinger) Lardner; dear mother of Richard Kohles, and Eileen and her husband Joseph Baird, and Stephen and his wife Gaye (Kable) Kohles, and Kathleen and her wife Belinda (Mantz) Kohles, and Carol (Sanders) Kohles, and David and his wife Valerie (Foudos) Kohles; dear grandmother of Terry, Katie, Stacy, Denise, Amanda, Brooke, Sean, Michael, Margaret, Elaina, Kristen, Johnathan; dear great-grandmother of Avery, Kevin, Kate, Maggie, Brittany, Connor, Aggie, Jordan, Cole, Stellan, Wesley, Cameron, Jaimee, Matthew, Abby and one on the way.

Relatives and Friends may call at the Schimunek Funeral Home, 610 W. MacPhail Rd., Bel Air, MD 21014 (Fronts Rt. 24) on Tuesday from 2 pm to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 am at St. Francis de Sales Church, 1450 Abingdon Road. Interment at Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis de Sales Church. Online condolences may be left at

Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Calling hours
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
AUG
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
4106385360
