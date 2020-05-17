Margaret A. Mogavero
On May 14, 2020, Margaret Ann Mogavero; she was the beloved wife of Samuel Mogavero; loving mother of Sherry Ann Beckmeyer and step mother of Salvatore Mogavero and his wife Susan, John Mogavero and his wife Sue, Deanne Neibuhr and her husband Mark, Roseann Zimmerman and her husband Kurt; cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; predeceased by her brother Joseph McDonald; also survived by many loving relatives and friends.

Family members and friends may gather at Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne 2719 Hammonds Ferry Road, Lansdowne from 3-7PM on Tuesday May 19th. Services will be held on Wednesday and will be private. For gathering restriction protocol for Tuesday's events and to sign an online guestbook please visit:

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
MAY
20
Service
Funeral services provided by
Ambrose Funeral Home
2719 Hammonds Ferry Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
410-247-5938
