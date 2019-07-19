Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 791-7759
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Hagerstown, MD 21742
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
101 South Prospect Street
Hagerstown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Abercrombie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Abercrombie


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Abercrombie Notice
Margaret Mae Abercrombie , 99 Jul 16, 1920 - Jul 16, 2019 Margaret Mae Abercrombie, 99, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Doey's House.

Born Friday, July 16, 1920 in Library, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Pell and Anna Mae (Boblner) Pell. She was also preceded in death by her husband David Miller Abercrombie, Jr.

As a child Peg (Peggy) loved to sing and dance. Peg was a veteran of the U.S. Navy (WAVE) serving during World War II in Washington DC, where she later met Dave her husband of 62 years. Peg and Dave moved to Hagerstown in 1961. Peg was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. She was also a member of the Antietam Garden Club where she served as President two times. She was a member of the Fountainhead Country Club. Peg was an avid Bridge player and earned Life Master status.She enjoyed playing golf, reading, traveling and most of all spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Joy A. Young & husband Robert of Heathsville, VA; son, David M. Abercrombie III & wife Linda of Exton, PA; five grandchildren, R. Benjamin Young and wife Crystal of Ashburn, VA, Andrew D. Young and wife Allison of Johns Island, SC, Lauren M. Abercrombie of Exton, PA, Meghan A. Abercrombie of Exton, PA, Dana L. Abercrombie of Cambridge, MA; three great grandchildren, Berkeley Anne Young of Ashburn, VA, Everly Gayle Young of Ashburn, VA and Ansley Elizabeth Young of Johns Island, SC.

Services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11:00 am, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 101 South Prospect Street Hagerstown, MD, with the Rev. David Clark officiating.

Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Meritus Medical Center 11116 MedicaL Campus Road, Hagerstown, MD 21742, Doey's House c/o Hospice of Washington County 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742 or the Maryland Symphony Orchestra 28 West Washington Street 2nd Floor, Hagerstown, MD 21740. .

Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now