Margaret Mae Abercrombie , 99 Jul 16, 1920 - Jul 16, 2019 Margaret Mae Abercrombie, 99, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Doey's House.



Born Friday, July 16, 1920 in Library, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Pell and Anna Mae (Boblner) Pell. She was also preceded in death by her husband David Miller Abercrombie, Jr.



As a child Peg (Peggy) loved to sing and dance. Peg was a veteran of the U.S. Navy (WAVE) serving during World War II in Washington DC, where she later met Dave her husband of 62 years. Peg and Dave moved to Hagerstown in 1961. Peg was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. She was also a member of the Antietam Garden Club where she served as President two times. She was a member of the Fountainhead Country Club. Peg was an avid Bridge player and earned Life Master status.She enjoyed playing golf, reading, traveling and most of all spending time with her family.



She is survived by her daughter, Joy A. Young & husband Robert of Heathsville, VA; son, David M. Abercrombie III & wife Linda of Exton, PA; five grandchildren, R. Benjamin Young and wife Crystal of Ashburn, VA, Andrew D. Young and wife Allison of Johns Island, SC, Lauren M. Abercrombie of Exton, PA, Meghan A. Abercrombie of Exton, PA, Dana L. Abercrombie of Cambridge, MA; three great grandchildren, Berkeley Anne Young of Ashburn, VA, Everly Gayle Young of Ashburn, VA and Ansley Elizabeth Young of Johns Island, SC.



Services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11:00 am, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 101 South Prospect Street Hagerstown, MD, with the Rev. David Clark officiating.



Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.



Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Meritus Medical Center 11116 MedicaL Campus Road, Hagerstown, MD 21742, Doey's House c/o Hospice of Washington County 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742 or the Maryland Symphony Orchestra 28 West Washington Street 2nd Floor, Hagerstown, MD 21740. .



Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com Published in Baltimore Sun on July 19, 2019