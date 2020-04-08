|
Margaret Ann Edwards, 85, of Streetsboro, Ohio, passed away the evening of April 1, 2020. She was born December 18, 1934 in Cedar Springs, VA to Claude and Mabel (Elliott) Boyer. She was fondly known to many as "Grandma Boots" as well. Margaret was a force to be reckoned with. Even at 85 years old, she was always busy, keeping up a thriving social life with her closest friends and family. She enjoyed going to the gym and meeting with friends for meals or a movie. She should have owned stock in American Greeting because she never missed a chance to send her loved ones a heartfelt card for any occasion. And, she never missed a pedicure appointment. She enjoyed making trips to Maryland to see friends and family and couldn't leave without enjoying more than a few Maryland crab cakes. As much as she loved her active life, there is nothing she loved more than her grandchildren and her six great-grandchildren. She would tell anyone who listened how proud she was of them, and the photos displayed around her home echoed that pride. She was dedicated, up until the end of her life, to her job of over 10 years as an associate at Walmart in Aurora, and truly loved her coworkers. Margaret found great community and friendship through her AA group and was a devoted supporter for over 25 years. Margaret is survived by her sons Rodney Edwards and David "Mike" Edwards, her beloved sister Susan Thornton, grandchildren Kristen (Dave) Jordan, Jamie (Joe) Vencill, Michael (Lauren) Edwards and Allison Edwards, step-grandson Tim Shallahamer, six great-grandchildren: Kaiden, Brynlee, Kenleigh, Brienna, Everett and Carter, and daughters- in-law Amy Edwards, Linda Edwards and Peggy Thomas. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her son Richard Edwards, husband Edwin Edwards and brother Robert Boyer. The family plans to hold a celebration of life later this year for extended family and the many, many friends she loved so much. Calling hours and services are unable to be held at this time. Friends who wish to pay their respects may share condolences and memories of Margaret at www.sscfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Portage County Animal Protective League.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 8, 2020