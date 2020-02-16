|
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Hall, 91, most recently of Winter Springs, FL, died peacefully with loving family surrounding her on Sunday, January 26th, 2020. Born in Sykesville, MD on August 26th, 1928, to George R. and Jean C. Holman. Peggy married Christian Bosies (died in 1966) and together they had three daughters, Michele, Denise and Janel, whom they raised in Catonsville. After the death of her husband, Peggy remarried Richard W. "Dick" Hall (died in 2014), father to Warren and Patricia, and together Peggy and Dick created a blended family of five whom they cherished. Peggy is survived by her brother, Charles Holman, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Peggy was an accomplished painter, avid gardener and a woman who made everyone smile with her quick wit and kind heart. A private memorial will be conducted at Suntree United Methodist Church in Melbourne, FL. Donations can be made in her honor to Vitas Hospice (255 E. 5th St. STE 1200 Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202), or the ASPCA. Rest In Peace , Beautiful One.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020