Margaret Anna Franz
On Tuesday, October 20, 2020 Margaret Anna Franz (nee Wagner) of Timonium, age 89. Beloved wife of the late George Franz; devoted mother of Mary Ella Marion (Rich), Michael Franz (Sharon), Patty McCarty (Jack), Ann Murphy (Fran); loving grandmother of Matt, Chris, Emily, Maggie, Anna, Mike, Shannon, Katie, Brendan, Julia and Aidan; dear sister of Andrew Wagner and the late George Wagner.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5-8 PM. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Margaret with memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
