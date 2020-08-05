Margaret B. "Marge" Wareheim (Beauchamp), of Baltimore, died on August 3, 2020.



Marge was born on May 10, 1932 in Baltimore, where she was raised, attended public schools, and graduated from Western High School in 1950.



She married Paul E. Wareheim, Jr. in 1955. Marge was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking. She was involved in the PTA while her son was attending school, and was a Cub Scout den mother for which she and her den were given an honor award in 1968. Marge often served as co-chairperson of her high school reunions. She also volunteered as a receptionist and hosted many programs at the TV station at Charlestown Retirement Community, where she was a resident since 2006. Most of all, she enjoyed watching her two grandchildren participate in school activities and sports. Vacations with family and friends also brought her great joy.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul E. Wareheim, Jr., her parents, Stanley F. and Willis E. Beauchamp (Marshall), and her sister, Phyllis L. Bingman (Beauchamp).



She is survived by her devoted son, Paul E. Wareheim III and his wife, Jeanne M. Wareheim (West), her two adored grandchildren, Katie E. and Matthew P. Wareheim, and her brother, Marshall Beauchamp.



A private funeral service will be held at Loudon Park Cemetery in Baltimore. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvert School, 2 Oak Place, Baltimore, MD 21218.



