On April 15, 2020 Margaret B. Williams (nee Norris) went to join her beloved husband, the late James J. Williams Jr. She was the devoted mother of James J. Williams and his wife Margaret, Michael Williams and his wife Kelly, Thomas "Marty" Williams and his late wife Mary and Anne Marie Hohman; Loving and cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; Dear sister of Elizabeth "Mike" Willis and the late John "Buddy" Norris and Catherine "Annie" Brice. Mrs. Williams was laid to rest with her husband in Holy Cross Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please make contributions in Mrs. Williams name to Sisters of St. Joseph Villa 110 W. Wissahickon Ave. Flourtown, Pa. 19031. visit goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
