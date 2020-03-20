|
On March 17, 2020, Margaret Ann Basil (nee Shulka); beloved wife of J. Wayne Basil; devoted mother of Melanie Sipes and her husband Jeffrey, Lisa Koski, Greg Basil and his wife Sherry; loving grandmother of Austin, Gregory, and Brian Albrecht, Katelynn, and Mark Koski, Cyndy and Gretta Basil; dear great-grandmother of Jonathan Albrecht; cherished sister of Dorothy Bowen and her husband Joseph, and Phillip Shulka and his wife Maggie.
Services are private. Arrangements by Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Margaret's name to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2020