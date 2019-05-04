Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Bellistri Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Bellistri

Margaret Mary McCollum Bellistri, 93, passed away on April 25, 2019, at her home in the Charlestown Community in Catonsville, MD, surrounded by family. Before moving to Charlestown, she lived in Severna Park, MD, for 49 years. She was born in Baltimore, MD, on June 11, 1925, to Charles S. McCollum and Sarah Woolley McCollum. She lived in Durham, NC, until her mother died in 1930 and she and her siblings returned to Baltimore to live with their grandparents, David E. Woolley and Mary J. Nixon "Molly" Woolley, and aunts Ellen Woolley, Anna Louise Woolley and Marie Woolley Smith. She attended high school at the Institute of Notre Dame and studied chemistry at the College of Notre Dame where she graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1943. After graduation she worked at City Hospital for the U.S. Public Health Service where she met her husband, Gilbert Bellistri. They were married July 12, 1952.After raising her family, Marge took up bowling, tennis and attended exercise classes at the Anne Arundel Community College. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and at St. John the Evangelist Church, where she was part of the collection counting team and the eucharistic ministry. She was able to continue with exercise classes and the eucharistic ministry after moving to Charlestown in 2013.Marge is survived by her children Joan Bellistri (Robert Dunleavy) of Annapolis, MD, Joyce Bellistri (Bill Roberts) of Arnold, MD, Joseph Bellistri (Lara) of Bethany Beach, DE, John Bellistri (Patricia) of Boonsboro, MD, Jerry Bellistri (Ginny) of Rehoboth Beach, DE, Jim Bellistri (Jan) of Salisbury, MD, and Jeff Bellistri (Stephanie) of Potomac, MD. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Katy Yelle, Daniel Simison and Elizabeth Simison, Sara Hodges and Maggie Chesson, Caroline, Hannah, Finn and Lena Bellistri, Tyson Bellistri, Amanda Del Re, Michael and Matthew Bellistri, and Kylor and Caulley Bellistri, as well as two great-grandchildren: Rocco Del Re and Serena Monteleon. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, William Bellistri (Kathleen) and was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert C. Bellistri, her sisters Mary Louise Whittington and Sally LaGrande and brothers John S. McCollum and Charles McCollum.A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Angels in the Charlestown Community, 715 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. Gathering will begin at 10:30 a.m. Parking will be available in the Charlestown Square lot.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland, 515 South Haven Street, Baltimore, MD 21224. (https://www.mealsonwheelsmd.org/donate-online/) Published in Baltimore Sun from May 4 to May 5, 2019