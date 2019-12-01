Home

Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Blvd.
Towson, MD
View Map
Margaret "Peggy" Bonsiero

Margaret "Peggy" Bonsiero Notice
On November 28, 2019 MARGARET M. "PEGGY" BONSIERO, beloved wife of Philip J. Bonsiero; devoted mother of Laura Sharp and husband Drew, Jennifer Mitchell and husband Mark and Peter Bonsiero; loving grandmother of Katie, Lindsey, Joey, Meghan and Ronnie; dear great-grandmother of Lucas, Gus & Bear; sister of Jeanie Rawlings, Bob Ramming and Joann Lambdin.

Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A. 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) for a Gathering on Wednesday, December 4th from 4 to 8p.m. Services to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine (Neurology Dept.) Attn: Donna Marck, 550 N. Broadway, Suite 731 Baltimore, MD 21205. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
