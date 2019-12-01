|
|
On November 28, 2019 MARGARET M. "PEGGY" BONSIERO, beloved wife of Philip J. Bonsiero; devoted mother of Laura Sharp and husband Drew, Jennifer Mitchell and husband Mark and Peter Bonsiero; loving grandmother of Katie, Lindsey, Joey, Meghan and Ronnie; dear great-grandmother of Lucas, Gus & Bear; sister of Jeanie Rawlings, Bob Ramming and Joann Lambdin.
Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A. 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) for a Gathering on Wednesday, December 4th from 4 to 8p.m. Services to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine (Neurology Dept.) Attn: Donna Marck, 550 N. Broadway, Suite 731 Baltimore, MD 21205. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019