On May 25, 2019, Margaret Catherine Booraem (nee Tanner) beloved wife of the late John V. Booraem; devoted mother of Susan Smith and her husband Kevin, Alice Genega and her husband Jeffrey, and Nancy Finta and her husband Glenn; loving grandmother of Christopher (Kelley) Smith, Andrew Smith, Daniel Genega, Robert Genega, Matthew Finta and Michelle Finta; cherished great grandmother of Emilia Smith; and dear sister of Bertha Tanner and Irene Tanner. The family will receive friends at the Oak Crest Village Chapel on Monday, June 3rd from 10 to 11 AM at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the at .
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2019
