Margaret Borkman Notice
Borkman , Margaret

On June 16, 2019, Margaret Ann Borkman (nee Strauss) passed away. She was the beloved wife of Carroll W. Borkman; devoted mother of Susan H. Bond and her husband John, Elizabeth A. Krout and her husband Scott, Mark L. Borkman and his wife Jackie, and the late Carroll S. Borkman; loving grandmother of Angie Bond, Mike Bond, Jennifer Shepard and her husband Jim, Paul Bond, Ryan Bond, Stefanie Krout and her fiancé Gray Morgan, and Tyler and Grace Borkman; cherished great-grandmother of Kayla Sturgis, Kylie, Haydn, and Ethan Shepard, Malakai Cokley, and Ella Morgan.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, June 18th, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, at 11am, at the funeral home. Interment services will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Those desiring may make memorial donations in Margaret's name to the , 1850 York Rd., Ste. D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 18, 2019
