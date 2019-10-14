Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Christian Temple Church
5820 Edmondson Ave.
Catonsville, MD
1945 - 2019
Margaret Brennan Notice
Margaret "Margie" Brennan passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on September 17, 2019. Margie was born in Philadelphia on September 22, 1945 to parents Patrick and Kathleen Kilcoyne, joining her older sisters, Mae and Patsy.

Margie had a stellar Irish wit, loved to sing and dance and truly enjoyed people. She'd talk with anyone. From winning dance competitions to performing at the Prince George's County Elks Lodge #1778, she was always entertaining. She was an amazing Mother, acting as Mom, Dad and best friend to both her children. And she was the best friend anyone could have.



Margie is survived by her son Sean and grandchildren Ayden and Ali; daughter Bridget and future son-in-law TJ; sister Patsy; plus many nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and sister, Mae.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Christian Temple Church at 5820 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD, 21228 on October 26, 2019 at 11:30am with a memorial brunch to follow. Margie's ashes will be laid with her family at Gate of Heaven in Silver Spring, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 14, 2019
