Margaret "Peggy" Brinkmeyer
Margaret (Peggy) Brinkmeyer, 73, joined her husband, Clark (Buddy) Brinkmeyer on June 6th, 2020. Peggy grew up in Baltimore, Maryland and married Clark in 1965. She traveled with him during his military career raising two sons and building beautiful gardens. She is survived by two sons and their families. Jeffery Brinkmeyer, his wife Susan and their two sons; as well as Daniel Brinkmeyer and his wife Karin. We believe Peggy is now tending to the gardens in heaven and enjoying time again with her husband. The family will hold a memorial service in Baltimore at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.
