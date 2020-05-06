Margaret ("Peggy") Spioch Brunner, a long time resident of Catonsville, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's nursing home on April 6, 2020 after her long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Cumberland, Maryland she was the only child of Maryland State Police Sergeant and Mrs. Adalbert Spioch. She was a graduate of St. Ursuline Academy in Cumberland where she was a star cheerleader and basketball player. Peggy moved to Baltimore in 1954, and was a graduate of the St. Agnes School of Nursing. During this time, she met the love of her life, Edward Brunner. They were a loving and devoted couple for more than sixty-two years, during which time they were rarely apart for more than a day.



Peggy had an undergraduate degree in Nursing and a masters degree in Nursing Education from the University of Maryland where she graduated with honors and was a member of the Sigma Theta Tau and Phi Kappa Phi honor societies. Peggy worked as a nurse and was also a nursing instructor at several schools including St. Agnes, Union Memorial and Maryland General Hospital. Some of her students are still active in the nursing field. Peggy was an avid athlete who taught swimming at the Five Oaks pool. She and Ed were active members of the Catonsville community for many years and had a successful part time antique business. She was a devout catholic who attended mass daily with Ed. Peggy was a voracious reader who could be found at 7pm every evening watching Jeopardy and usually being the first person to respond with the correct answer. She was also a joyous and enthusiastic world traveler. Along with Ed, family and friends, Peggy enjoyed more than 20 cruises and traveled to Europe many times beginning in 1977.



In addition to Ed, Peggy is survived by four children, Greg, Matt, Lynn and Michael, who actually always listened to her words of wisdom even when she thought they were not listening, and their spouses Jennifer, Angela, Dave and Michele. She is also survived by twelve loving grandchildren Sean, Theodore, Patrick, Brian, Tiernan, Maggie, Bailey, Brody, Steve, Katy, Colin and Amelia. All will miss their time with "DeeDee" very much. A memorial service will be held at a future date to celebrate her wonderful life. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to St Joseph's Nursing Home in Catonsville.



