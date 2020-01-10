|
Margaret C. Anderson, age 99, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on January 6, 2020 at Lorien Bel Air in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Albertina (Moyer) Eder and wife of the late Thomas Anderson.
Remembering her means knowing a smile always graced her face, her heart was always kind and her faith was always strong. As the matriarch of her family her kindness, humor and faith weave through her family tree passing along a piece of her in each generation. Blessed are all those that shared a moment, a memory or a lifetime with her and will those times be forever treasured.
Margaret is survived by her children, Mary Helen Bowen, Cathy Shimek (Bob), Judy Comiskey (Kevin); Thomas E. Anderson, Jr., Jim Anderson (Bernadette), Mark Anderson (Kathy) and Dan Anderson (Patty); son in law, J. Alan Kenyon; 26 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Midge Kenyon and her great grandson, Anthony Sanzone.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 3-6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 13 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Interment will take place in St. Ignatius Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Gilchrest Center for Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020