Bradley Ashton
2134 Willow Spring Road
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bradley-Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bradley-Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home
Wake
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:00 PM
Bradley-Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home,
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
On January 17, 2020, Margaret C. Bankard (nee Brader), beloved wife of the late Alphonse C. Bankard, Jr., devoted mother of Alphonse C. Bankard, III, John J. Bankard, Patricia M. Dick, Theresa M. Sharpe, Thomas E. Bankard, and the late Michael J. Bankard. She is the loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Monica Bankard and 2 brothers, Joseph Brader and Albert Rabe. She is also survived by a host of other cherished family members and friends.

The family will receive guests at the Bradley-Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home, P.A. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 3 - 5 & 7 -9 p.m., where a Christian Wake Service will be held at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
