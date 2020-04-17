Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Margarets Church
141 N Hickory Ave
Bel Air, MD 21014
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret C. Griffith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret C. Griffith Notice
On April 10,2020 Margaret "Peggy" C. Griffith, Beloved wife of Carroll L. Griffith. Devoted mother of Karen Natkin and her husband Michael and Jason Smith and his wife Karen. Grandmother of Abbie and Stewart Natkin and Connor, Patrick and Katie Smith. Also survived by other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Peggy's name to St Margaret's Church, 141 North Hickory Ave., Bel Air, Maryland 21014. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -