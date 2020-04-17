|
|
On April 10,2020 Margaret "Peggy" C. Griffith, Beloved wife of Carroll L. Griffith. Devoted mother of Karen Natkin and her husband Michael and Jason Smith and his wife Karen. Grandmother of Abbie and Stewart Natkin and Connor, Patrick and Katie Smith. Also survived by other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Peggy's name to St Margaret's Church, 141 North Hickory Ave., Bel Air, Maryland 21014. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020