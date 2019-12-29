|
|
Margaret C. Holdorf Winstead died peacefully on December 18, two weeks shy of her 92nd birthday. She was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Storck, and a son, Curtis (Col. USAF retired). She is survived by a sister, Claire Klender, five of her six children, Debra, Jeffrey, Pamela, Tina, and Keith, twelve grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Margaret was born in Baltimore on January 3, 1928. She graduated from Catholic High School and St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Baltimore. She became an Air Force nurse then an Air Force wife, traveling around the country and part of the world. She will be laid to rest at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery near Baltimore, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019