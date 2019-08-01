Home

Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Margaret Catherine (Peggy) Munion


1938 - 2019
Margaret Catherine (Peggy) Munion Notice
Margaret Catherine (Peggy) Munion, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, Maryland. Peggy was born on April 11, 1938 in Baltimore to Louis A. Reed and Olive F. Reed and grew up in Lansdowne along with with two brothers and three sisters. On May 29, 1955, she married Joseph Walter Munion of Baltimore and together they brought six children into the world. They are: Joseph W. Munion, Jr., Dawn A. Munion, Patti A. Munion, Robin L. Munion, Michael L. Munion and John B. Munion. She is survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Peggy and Joe spent their retirement years living with their son Michael in Wingate, Maryland, where Peggy actively pursued her hobbies of crafting, gardening, cooking and shopping.

A private service of remembrance for family will be held at a future date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 1, 2019
