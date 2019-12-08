Home

Margaret Chmielewski
On December 1, 2019, Margaret Lee Chmielewski (nee Waugh), 83, died. She was born and raised in Ronceverte, WV. A few years after high school she met her then future husband, Milton, who was a resident of Baltimore, MD. After marriage, they were lifelong residents of Baltimore and Glen Burnie, MD. Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Milton A.; and her youngest son, Milton D. Chmielewski. After the untimely death of her son in 2012, she moved to Carmel, IN, where she resided with her oldest son, Steven, and his family until her passing.

Margaret is survived by her son, Steven (Melanie) Chmielewski; granddaughters, Danielle (Shawn) Johnson and Vanessa (Justin) Hill; step-granddaughters, Sophie and Alexandra Horwitz; great-granddaughters, Kylie Hill and Rhiannon Johnson; step-great-grandson, Dylan Johnson; and step-great-granddaughter, Andrea Hill.

"Wimpy", as she was known to her people in WV, was an avid crossword puzzle solver, finishing one every day during her last seven plus years. She also loved using her IPad for playing games and communicating with family and friends. Her smiling face and joking nature will be sorely missed. Her beautiful Soul is now free from the confinements of her aged body. The family will conduct a private service at a later date, but requests personal prayers in remembrance of Marge and for her family. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
