On February 19, 2019, Margaret D. Walter, beloved daughter of the late John, Sr. and Alice Walter; loving sister of the late John Walter, Jr. and his wife Christina, Joseph Walter and his wife Kathleen, George F. Walter and his wife Doris, Alice Eckhart and her husband Warren, Sr. and Marie P. Haskins and her husband Roland. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Shrine of the Little Flower Church Monday 9:30 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the above church, 2854 Brendan Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 22, 2019