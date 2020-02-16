Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
65 Sacred Heart Lane
Glyndon, MD
View Map

Margaret D. Warner


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret D. Warner Notice
On February 13, 2020, Margaret D. Warner, beloved wife of the late Douglas R. Warner, Jr.; loving mother of Mary G. Eccleston (Joe), Douglas R. Warner, III (Debbie), Frederick Martin Warner (Sandra), George Andrew Warner (Jackie), and Margaret T. Hansen (Karl); grandmother of 16; great-grandmother of 10; sister of John Dunbar (Gloria).

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, February 18, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, February 19, at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071. Interment to follow in All Saints Cemetery, Reisterstown, MD.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -