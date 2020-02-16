|
|
On February 13, 2020, Margaret D. Warner, beloved wife of the late Douglas R. Warner, Jr.; loving mother of Mary G. Eccleston (Joe), Douglas R. Warner, III (Debbie), Frederick Martin Warner (Sandra), George Andrew Warner (Jackie), and Margaret T. Hansen (Karl); grandmother of 16; great-grandmother of 10; sister of John Dunbar (Gloria).
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, February 18, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, February 19, at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071. Interment to follow in All Saints Cemetery, Reisterstown, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020