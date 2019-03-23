|
On Thursday, March 21, 2019 Margaret Delaney Holland age 92 of Mercy Ridge. Beloved wife of John Philip Holland for 70 years; devoted mother of Patricia A. Beck and her husband Bruce, William Delaney Holland, Deborah H. Henderson and her husband William, Elizabeth H. Cimbolo, the late John P. Holland, Jr. and the late Dennis J. Holland; sister of Sarah D. Grieco. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Margaret will lie in state at Stella Maris Chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, March 25 from 10:30-11:00 AM with a Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Margaret with memorial contributions to Notre Dame of Maryland University, 4701 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21210 or Mercy Ridge Scholarship Fund, 2525 Pot Spring Road, Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019