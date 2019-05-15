Home

Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
8:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Margaret DiMaggio Notice
On Sunday, May 12, 2019 Rev. Margaret Lorraine DiMaggio went home to be with her Lord. She was the cherished wife of the Rev. Thomas Alfred DiMaggio, Sr., mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. Services will be held on May 17, 2019 at 8:00 pm in the Chapel of Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster MD. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm prior to the service. The family will be hosting a gathering to celebrate her life on Sunday, May 19th. For complete details, please visit the full obituary at the website below. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Firm Foundation Memorial Fund to further her ministry, 215 Leisters Church Rd., Westminster MD 21157. For full obituary and online condolence please visit www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 15, 2019
