|
|
On February 28, 2019 Margaret E. "Marge" "Sis" "Margie" Fidler passed away. She was the beloved wife of Thomas L. "Tom" Fidler, Sr.; devoted mother of Thomas Fidler, Jr., and Michelle Lynn Lucas; cherished grandmother of Trevor Fidler, Jordan Fidler, and Madison Lucas; dear sister of Cindy Pounds, Duane Fisher, Earl Fisher, and the late David Fisher, Mark Fisher, Brent Fisher, and Melissa Fries . Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM at Christus Victor Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Garden. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Gilchrist Hospice, Attn: Development Dept., 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350 Hunt Valley, MD 21031. The family request those who wish to send flowers to send Marge's favorite daisies and carnations. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2019