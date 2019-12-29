Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
600 S. Conkling St
Baltimore, MD
Margaret E. Nehmsmann Notice
On December 27, 2019, Margaret E. "Bette" Nehmsmann (nee Phillips); beloved wife of the late John A. Nehmsmann, Sr.; devoted mother of Jack A. Nehmsmann, Jr. and his wife, the late Ellen, and dear friend Bonnie, Robert Jeffrey Nehmsmann and wife Susan and Jay William Nehmsmann and his wife Chris; loving grandmother of Christine Benham and her husband Michael.

Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Wednesday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (600 S. Conkling St. Baltimore, MD 21224). Interment in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at: www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
