Margaret E. Shaw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret E. Shaw nee Lamana died May 17th with family present.

Services are restricted to immediate family only, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Margaret, daughter of Andrew C. Lamana & Margaret H. Lamana, brother Andrew C Lamana, Jr., is survived by Husband: Arthur, Children: Arthur, Michele, Craig & Brian, Spouses: Ronald, Kimberly, Grandchildren: William, Courtney, Meghan & Peter, Great Grandchildren: Chloe & Mykel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved