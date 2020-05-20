Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret E. Shaw nee Lamana died May 17th with family present.



Services are restricted to immediate family only, due to Covid-19 restrictions.



Margaret, daughter of Andrew C. Lamana & Margaret H. Lamana, brother Andrew C Lamana, Jr., is survived by Husband: Arthur, Children: Arthur, Michele, Craig & Brian, Spouses: Ronald, Kimberly, Grandchildren: William, Courtney, Meghan & Peter, Great Grandchildren: Chloe & Mykel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store