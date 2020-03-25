|
|
Margaret Emma (Colburn) Warthen, 86, of Pasadena, Maryland passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 22, surrounded by the love of her family.
Margaret was born in Baltimore to the late Mary and Robert Colburn on October 17, 1933. Margie, as she was known, was retired from the Baltimore County Department of Education, where she had enjoyed a lengthy career.
Margie loved family holidays, visits from her grandchildren, watching the boats on Stoney Creek, needlepoint artwork, and vacations to Ocean City, where she always looked forward to the ocean breeze. She also loved the companionship of family pets and was always quick to spoil them with special treats and attention. Margie was a kind soul and a dedicated caregiver, working tirelessly for years to ensure that several family members were able to spend their final years at home. She was our family matriarch and will be greatly missed by family, friends and all who knew her.
Margie was the high school sweetheart and beloved wife of the late LeRoy Howard (Buddy) Warthen and was a loving mother to sons Michael (Mary Fran), Scott (Susan), and daughter Ruth Ann Healey (Lee Parker). Margie is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Andy McCloud, Kelsey Warthen and Ryan Warthen, and her beloved great grandchildren Aidan McCloud and Tyler McCloud. She is also survived by her lifetime best friend, Gerry Fowler.
All Services Private. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2020