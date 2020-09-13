1/
Margaret F. Wyatt
{ "" }
On August 29, 2020 MARGARET F. WYATT (96); beloved wife of the late William Wyatt and Carroll Lytle; dear sister of the late Mary Edith Wilroy, Anna Farr, Dorothy Korrow, Reed, Eugene and Thomas Farr; loving aunt of Rick and Reed Korrow, Patsy Petriskie, Bill Korrow, Nita Lytle, Margaret Korrow, Michael Farr, Mary Ellen McKenzie, Jeannie Anson and Jenny Pauquette. Also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 10 at 11am in St. Mary's Newport Catholic Church Cemetery, 11555 St. Mary's Church Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. In lieu of flowers and to benefit the Ground Knott Unit, contributions may be made in Margaret's name to Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093 or visit www.stellamaris.org and/or the Billy Korrow Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Loyola Blakefield, P.O. Box 6819, Towson, MD 21285 or visit www.www.loyolablakefield.org. Due to Covid-19, condolences are invited at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Newport Catholic Church Cemetery
